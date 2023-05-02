Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $202.14 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $202.14 million and $2.30 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.46 or 0.06519203 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00058929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038725 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

