BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

BRBR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $36.41 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,724 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.