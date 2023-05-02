Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

VBR traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $153.65. The stock had a trading volume of 58,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,140. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day moving average of $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.