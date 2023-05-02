Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $684,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.34. The stock had a trading volume of 943,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

