Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,280,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,075. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

