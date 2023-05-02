Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 417 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,796,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

