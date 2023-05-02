Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $135.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

