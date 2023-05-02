Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $961,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.