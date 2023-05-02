Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 31,483 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,483 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

