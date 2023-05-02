Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 7 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,679.54 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,722.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,516.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,469.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.