Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 12,266 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

