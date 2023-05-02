Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $238.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.88.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.56.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

