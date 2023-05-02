Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 14,613 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.