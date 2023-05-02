Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Edmp Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,754,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

