Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,936 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.