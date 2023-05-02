Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

