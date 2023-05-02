Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.35. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

