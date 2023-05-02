Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

