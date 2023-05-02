Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,414 shares of company stock worth $28,857,495. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $662.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

