Berenberg Bank Boosts Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 780

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 770 ($9.62) to GBX 780 ($9.75) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on LCSHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.75) to GBX 750 ($9.37) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 589 ($7.36) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Lancashire Stock Performance
Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.05.
About Lancashire
Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
