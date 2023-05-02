Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

Berkshire Grey stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 114,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,165. The firm has a market cap of $333.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. Berkshire Grey has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 117.36% and a negative net margin of 156.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the second quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the first quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $34,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

