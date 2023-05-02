BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.01.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

