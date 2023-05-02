BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 486,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,433. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.55 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

