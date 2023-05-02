Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 425,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Biomerica Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.25.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.15%.
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
