Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 425,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 21.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

