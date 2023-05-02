BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 577,500 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of BioVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $28,720.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,195.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 82.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BioVie alerts:

Institutional Trading of BioVie

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BioVie by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BioVie by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BioVie by 46.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BioVie by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Trading Down 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BioVie stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $277.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

About BioVie

(Get Rating)

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.