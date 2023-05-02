Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $118.45 or 0.00419012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $99.60 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,269.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00117482 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00026619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,380,588 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

