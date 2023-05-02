Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $27.37 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $27.37 million and approximately $51,086.40 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00138632 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00061776 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034170 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00038494 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003532 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

