Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.14

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $26.88 million and $55,818.56 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00140640 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00062387 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034462 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00038861 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000136 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

