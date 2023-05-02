BITICA COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $126,359.59 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $804,556.32 and approximately $126,359.59 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018386 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,204.43 or 0.99769712 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04596496 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $162,638.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

