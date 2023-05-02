BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $603.18 million and approximately $13.85 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004300 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003268 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $15,809,678.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.