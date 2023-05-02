BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a PE ratio of 123.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

