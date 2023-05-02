BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 144,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,686. The stock has a market cap of $752.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Articles

