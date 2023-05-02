BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.21. BlackBerry shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 2,249,298 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BB. TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading

