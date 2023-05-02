BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 54,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,244. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

