BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,744 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.9 %

MUE stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.