BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $2,511,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,112 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 558,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,053 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

