Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $1,562,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $12,045,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

