Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $5.06 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,851 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Shell by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 149,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 40,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Shell by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

