Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $6.43 Million in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 308,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

CGXU opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

