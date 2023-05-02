Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.29. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

