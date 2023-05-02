Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

BATS JPIB opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $291.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

