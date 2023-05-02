Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $6 Million Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BOND opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.54.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

