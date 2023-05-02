Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7,805.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

