Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342,979 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

