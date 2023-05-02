Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $140,769.70 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $140,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blend Labs alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $159,087.48.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

BLND stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,047. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 326.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,190 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,928,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 561,487 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at about $28,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 42.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.