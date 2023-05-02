BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Hits $714.98 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. BNB has a total market capitalization of $50.54 billion and $714.98 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $324.33 or 0.01155554 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,841,144 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,862,460.642427. The last known price of BNB is 323.66180878 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1308 active market(s) with $773,360,826.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.