BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Hits $714.98 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. BNB has a total market capitalization of $50.54 billion and $714.98 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $324.33 or 0.01155554 BTC on exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,841,144 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
