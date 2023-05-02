BNB Market Capitalization Tops $50.55 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $324.35 or 0.01138525 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $50.55 billion and approximately $729.00 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,288 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,862,460.642427. The last known price of BNB is 323.66180878 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1308 active market(s) with $773,360,826.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
