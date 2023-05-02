Boise Cascade (BCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 99.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading

