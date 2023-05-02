Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$87.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$74.75.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$60.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.52. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$74.43.
Insider Activity
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
