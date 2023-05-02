Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$87.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$74.75.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$60.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.52. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$74.43.

Insider Activity

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

