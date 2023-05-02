Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BDRBF. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $44.20 on Friday. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

